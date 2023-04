Heartland Express Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) reported that its first quarter net income declined to $12.61 million or $0.16 per share from $16.78 million or $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

But operating revenues grew to $330.92 million from $151.28 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $324.08 million for the quarter.

Operating revenues for the quarter included fuel surcharge revenues of $49.6 million, compared to $24.0 million in the same period of 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.