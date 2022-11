Heartland Express Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported Wednesday that net income for the third quarter edged down to $24.42 million from $24.47 million in the prior-year quarter, with earnings per share remaining flat with last year at $0.31.

Operating revenue for the quarter surged 79.5 percent to an all-time record of $274.0 million from $152.6 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.30 per share on revenues of $245.92 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

