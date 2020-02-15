Heartsters Give Back to Children through Love, Kindness and Encouraging Bravery

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It all started back in 2010, when Jennifer Martinez (Founder) was delighted that her daughter, Isabella Martinez (Creator), started drawing these heart-shaped characters and knew she was on to something special. The Heartsters have now become a circle of friends on a mission to support children navigate through any life challenge including a health condition or illness, a disability or just having a bad day.

"It has been an exciting journey to take Isabella's original drawings and bring the characters to life with their large heart-shaped head, a unique personality and their positive messages" Jennifer Martinez, said. We want the Heartsters to be known as relatable characters who are inclusive to children around the world through showing love, support and kindness, so that every child can reach their fullest potential. "Our saying is Be Brave, Be Kind, Be a Heartster."

February 14th and specifically Valentine's Day is an important milestone for the Heartsters because it represents the unconditional love our characters have towards children. Equally important, February is Heart Health Month where there is significant outreach to encourage healthy living habits to improve heart health and to decrease the risks of heart disease.

As part of the Heartsters community outreach, the Company formed a partnership with the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevadahttps://www.dsosn.org/ to help bring awareness to children and adults with Down Syndrome which included creating a character named, Joey. Jennifer Martinez has a strong commitment to volunteerism in her hometown of Las Vegas. Over the past few years, Martinez has been actively involved with the American Red Heart Association's Go Red for Women event which raises awareness to the impact heart disease and strokes have on women with the goal to save more lives.

The Heartsters website provides a wealth of information about our characters, an online store with the ability to donate to our favorite non-profit organizations and our newly released e-book called Courage. We encourage children around the world to read Courage and send us your feedback.

About Heartsters, LLC

Heartsters, LLC is a women-owned organization that was formed to deliver messages of love, kindness and bravery. For more information, please visit https://heartsters.com, email info@heartsters.com, or call 702.358.3603.

SOURCE Heartsters