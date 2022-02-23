Heartwood Real Estate Group launches in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heartwood Real Estate Group is excited to announce its official launch with several innovative projects totaling more than 1,000 residential units in the Austin, Texas area. Heartwood will develop and build a wide variety of assets, ranging from luxury single-family residences and townhome communities to workforce and affordable apartment communities. Heartwood is dedicated to solving Austin's real estate crisis by providing homes for all residents and strengthening the city's well-loved neighborhoods and communities.

Heartwood's team is led by president and founder Chris Affinito, who brings more than a decade of experience in a variety of real estate and development sectors, including acquisitions, development, structured finance, valuation, and sales. Dan O'Dea, President of Delphi Affordable Housing Group, serves as Heartwood's advisor and as lead investor through his family office, DAHG Capital Partners, LLC. Dan brings over 40 years of experience in affordable housing development, structured finance, and private equity.

Heartwood's initial project, The Reyna , is already under construction. Estimated for completion in 2023, this luxury, boutique townhome community is just a stone's throw from the many funky bars, restaurants, shops and cafes in the vibrant South Congress corridor. Heartwood is also spearheading a new development on Springdale Road in East Austin. Currently in pre-development, this 344-unit mixed-use community will participate in the City of Austin's Affordability Unlocked program, reserving half of its 344 units for families earning 60% or less of the area's median family income (MFI).

"Austin home prices rose 30% in 2021, while rents rose by 25%, both of which were among the highest rates in the nation. At Heartwood, we're committed to helping residents face the challenges of this housing crisis through our creative and meticulous approach to real estate development." says Affinito.

"Our goal is to make Austin both affordable and beautiful as it grows, with 50% of our developments featuring substantial affordable housing components," adds co-founder and Director of Operations Mackenzie McCauley.

Heartwood leverages close relationships with local consultants and partners, as well as in-depth knowledge of Austin's housing market and development process, to tackle complex projects others tend to overlook. Heartwood aims to help Austin solve its affordability crisis by making a substantial contribution to the city's critically insufficient housing supply. For more, visit: https://heartwoodrealestate.co/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heartwood-real-estate-group-launches-in-austin-texas-301487978.html

SOURCE Heartwood Real Estate Group