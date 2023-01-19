|
19.01.2023 23:29:00
Heat Up Cold Nights with Tony's Stew
OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearty stew is the perfect remedy for those cool winter nights. Whether you eat a classic beef stew or try one with seafood and Cajun flavors, each recipe is sure to warm you up.
Filled with the flavors of shrimp, the holy trinity, okra, and Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning, this shrimp and okra stew is a rich comfort food that captures the classic Louisiana flavors you love.
CREOLE SHRIMP & OKRA STEW
By: @creoleseoul
INGREDIENTS
1 Pound Large Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined
1 Onion, Chopped
1 Bell Pepper, Chopped
2 Sticks Celery, Chopped
3 Cloves Garlic, Minced
2 Cups Puréed Tomatoes
1 Cup Okra, Fresh or Frozen
½ Cup Jalapeños, Sliced (More can be used if desired)
1 Cup Seafood or Chicken Stock
Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
Italian Seasoning, to Taste
Paprika, to Taste
Green Onions, Chopped for Garnish
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 35 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine brings flavor to tables across the country and world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-up-cold-nights-with-tonys-stew-301726345.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
