Heather Broffman Joins New Street Research

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Street Research are pleased to announce Heather Broffman has joined our sales desk in the Americas. Heather was most recently a Managing Director with CFRA/Washington Analysis and has extensive Sales and Relationship Management experience following a 24 year career in capital markets. Heather was instrumental in building one of the most successful policy research firms on Wall Street whilst at Washington Analysis and complements the existing Policy product offering at New Street. The addition of Heather to the sales and marketing team continues the build-out of New Street's research franchise, following the addition of the U.S. Internet practice led by Dan Salmon in the past year.

"Heather is among the most respected salespeople on Wall Street among our clients and one of very few that we would trust to manage client relationships in "the New Street way". Heather's unique experience will be invaluable in the development of our Policy Research practice," said Jonathan Chaplin, the founding partner of New Street's U.S. business.

"We welcome Heather to New Street and look forward to her extending our franchise in the Americas and beyond, supporting the ongoing extension to our TMT research offering. She brings a highly relevant mix of marketing, client management and research experiences to the firm, adding to our existing sales coverage in North America," said Iain Johnston, who founded New Street in London.

"I was drawn to New Street Research because of their experienced dynamic team of analysts and their ability to differentiate their product from peers. In today's world, it has become increasingly important to not only understand fundamentals, but how globalization and policy will factor into that analysis. Their ability to marry global coverage and policy alongside deep fundamental analysis provides investors with the best and most comprehensive view of the space. I am thrilled to be part of such a distinguished and exceptional team," added Heather Broffman.

