Heather M. Fox Now Executive Vice President of Sales for LifeLearn Animal Health

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeLearn Animal Health today announced that Heather Fox has been promoted from Vice President of Industry Sales to Executive Vice President of Sales as part of LifeLearn's strategic growth objectives for 2020 and beyond. In her new role, Fox will oversee all of LifeLearn's sales that includes: Practice Solutions, Industry Solutions, and Group Practice sales. Prior to joining LifeLearn, Heather delivered superior business results at DVM Newsmagazine and CVC/Central Veterinary Conference, MediMedia/Veterinary Learning Systems (Compendium, Veterinary Technician and Vet Forum magazines) and VetStreet, among others. Heather graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in marketing & communications.

"The Board has been delighted to confirm the promotion of Ms. Fox to her new position," says Charles (Chas) Povey, PhD, co-founder of LifeLearn and Chairman of the Board. "Heather has led strong growth of our highly respected Industry Solutions business. She will bring her wealth of understanding of the veterinary medical market, and visionary thinking, to lead sales management of the Industry and Practice Solutions sides of the LifeLearn business."

LifeLearn Inc. was co-founded by Dr. Charles Povey and Dr. Jim Stowe in 1994 to offer award-winning continuing education programs to veterinarians across North America using CDI technology (the first leading-edge multimedia technology aimed at a mass audience).

About LifeLearn Animal Health

LifeLearn empowers veterinary practices to optimize the way they do business, attract more clients, and improve profitability with a suite of customizable online solutions, including: WebDVM—custom veterinary websites; ClientEd—client education resource; Sofie—virtual DVM assistant; PetNurse—after-hours telehealth triage service; ALLYDVM—client communication + retention software.

Animal health corporations rely on LifeLearn to provide custom digital education, marketing, and communications products and services to help them market to their valued veterinary and pet-owner customers.

LifeLearn's award-winning competencies in digital media, combined with longstanding veterinary content expertise, are just part of why LifeLearn has been named one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies from 2015 to 2019.

