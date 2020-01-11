|
11.01.2020 02:00:00
Heatherdale Reports TSXV Tier 2 Classification
VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) announces the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has advised the Company that it does not meet the Exchange's Tier 1 Continued Listing Requirements. As a result, the Company's classification on the TSXV has changed from Tier 1 to Tier 2.
About Heatherdale
Heatherdale Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its mine development opportunity at the Niblack Project in southeastern Alaska.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
David Copeland
Chairman
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Heatherdale Resources Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX schließt zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Wiener Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag im Späthandel stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne schlussendlich wieder ab. An der Wall Street ging die Rekordjagd zunächst weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich am Freitag nach einer wechselhaften Woche.