Heatherdale Reports TSXV Tier 2 Classification

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) announces the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has advised the Company that it does not meet the Exchange's Tier 1 Continued Listing Requirements. As a result, the Company's classification on the TSXV has changed from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its mine development opportunity at the Niblack Project in southeastern Alaska.

