Heathrow passengers may have to fly outside peak times in run-up to Christmas

Heathrow has said passengers may have to fly outside peak times on some days in the run-up to Christmas to avoid further travel chaos, as Europe's busiest airport admitted it is still short of 25,000 staff to meet high demand.The airport, which this Sunday is due to lift the current cap of 100,000 passengers a day that was introduced in July as summer holiday travel descended into chaos, said it was in talks with airlines over the selective cap.