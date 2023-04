Heating homes with hydrogen is senseless | Letters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Jonty Haynes and Philip Steadman disagree with a letter advocating for the domestic use of ‘green’ hydrogen Andy Prendergast’s letter about green hydrogen (19 April) repeated many of the debunked myths peddled by the oil and gas industry. A recent extensive study by Energy Systems Catapult clearly proved that no property type is fundamentally unsuitable for heat pumps, while hydrogen for domestic heating has been rubbished by dozens of independent studies, as Dr Jan Rosenow’s research shows.The real risk is not the domestic industrial base that Mr Prendergast notes, but the delayed action and lack of clear strategy driven by the constant water-muddying and myth-peddling by vested interests that are out of sync with reality. If we do end up with hydrogen providing domestic heating, the real risk is an expensive, unjust transition that risks fuel poverty en masse – or, more likely, the UK’s failure to achieve its decarbonisation targets.Jonty HaynesPrincipal analyst, Regen Continue reading...