01.05.2026 10:00:41

Heavy traffic expected as RAC predicts busiest bank holiday for motorists in years

Drivers seem undeterred by high fuel prices and gloomy weather forecasts, while engineering works spell delays for railway passengersDrivers have been told to expect the UK’s busiest May bank holiday traffic in years, despite high fuel prices and the looming end of the sunny spell threatening to dampen the long weekend.More than 19m leisure trips by car were expected over the long weekend from Friday to Monday, according to research by the RAC motoring organisation – the most since 2016. Engineering works are also likely to disrupt rail journeys this weekend. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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