Hebei Construction Group Won Bids for Two Xiong'an New Area Projects

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited ("Hebei Construction Group", or the "Group", stock code: 1727) is pleased to announce that, as a member of a consortium, the Group has won bids for two Xiong'an New Area projects in the past two weeks. These two projects include are the landscape and small municipal projects of the resettlement housing and supporting facilities of the Group G in Rongdong area, and the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) project for the upgrading and expansion of the Xiongxian Sewage Treatment Plant. Through participating in these two projects, the Group takes practical actions to help build a "Green Xiong'an".

The EPC project of the Xiongxian Sewage Treatment Plant, which will be constructed by a consortium with China Urban Construction Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. and China North Industries Investigation & Design Institute Co., Ltd., is located in Gucheng Village, Xiongxian. Upon completion, the total scale of the Sewage Treatment Plant will reach 4×104m³/d, and the emission will meet the requirements of the core control area under the "Daqing River Water Pollutant Emission Standard". A second consortium with China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. won the bid for the resettlement housing and supporting facilities of the Group G in Rongdong area, with a total area of 434,700 square meters and a landscape area of about 274,700 square meters. The building party is China Xiong'an Group Urban Development Investment Co., Ltd.

Hebei Construction Group abides with the national strategy and actively participates in the construction of Xiong'an New Area. During 2020, the Group has won bids for 13 projects including the Tanghe Sewage Reservoir pollution treatment and ecological rehabilitation project, Xiongxian Converged Media Center, as well as other municipal infrastructure construction, landscaping, and water pollution treatment projects in Xiong'an New Area. The Company is heavily involved in building a "Green Xiong'an" and "Smart Xiong'an".

Furthermore, taking advantage of the integration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei development opportunities to tap into Xiong'an's potentials, Hebei Construction Group has successively signed strategic cooperation agreements with China MCC20 Group Corp. Ltd., and China Gezhouba Group Water Operation Co., Ltd. Hebei Construction Group will carry out comprehensive cooperation with the above two state-owned enterprises in the field of transportation, integrated pipeline corridors, new urbanization construction, water diversion, water supply, sewage, and comprehensive water environment management to further integrate resources and achieve complementary synergies.

Mr. LI Baozhong, Chairman and Executive Director of Hebei Construction Group, said, "Xiong'an New Area has transformed from planning stage to full-scale construction. More infrastructure projects are expected to commence in full fledge in the future. As a leading player in the construction industry of Hebei Province, we are set to embrace great development opportunities from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei strategic development zone and Xiong'an New Area. We will work closely with the government, financial institutions, central and state-owned enterprises and major property developers to actively explore mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities and create more value."

Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited was established in 1952 and rooted in Hebei Province for 68 years. It has benefited from the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the construction of Xiong'an New Area. The Group has grown into a leading comprehensive private construction enterprise in China and has been included in the Fortune 500 Chinese Enterprises (2020). The group mainly provides integrated solutions for engineering contracting of building construction and infrastructure projects. According to Frost & Sullivan, Hebei Construction Group is the largest non-state-owned construction contracting company in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the second largest non-state-owned construction contracting company in China.

