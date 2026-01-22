EGH Acquisition a Aktie

EGH Acquisition a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KYG2946P1265

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 14:43:39

Hecate Energy, EGH Acquisition Announce Merger Deal; Hecate To Become Listed Company

(RTTNews) - Hecate Energy Group LLC, an energy infrastructure developer, and EGH Acquisition Corporation (EGHA, EGHAU, EGHAR) said on Thursday that they have decided to merge, which will make Hecate a Nasdaq-listed company under the ticker "HCTE."

The transaction values Hecate at a pre-money enterprise value of $1.2 billion. EGH's trust account will provide up to $155 million for the development of Hecate's utility-scale energy park portfolio, any EGH shareholder redemptions, and transaction expenses.

The transaction is anticipated to be closed in mid-2026.

Chris Bullinger, CEO of Hecate, said: "Access to the public capital markets will strengthen our ability to accelerate project development and monetization, while providing the flexibility to evolve into an Independent Power Producer and generate long term, recurring cash flows. A publicly traded platform also enhances our ability to attract institutional investors while building the energy infrastructure required to support the nations rapidly growing power needs."

Post transaction, Hecate's existing management team will continue to lead the combined company, and Hecate's shareholders will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the public company.

Hecate is a developer of utility-scale energy parks with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, battery storage, wind, and thermal generation.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EGH Acquisition Corporation Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-10 Rt

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu EGH Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EGH Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A- 10,29 0,98% EGH Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
EGH Acquisition Corporation Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-10 Rt 10,32 -0,29% EGH Acquisition Corporation Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-10 Rt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen