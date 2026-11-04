Hecla Mining Aktie

Hecla Mining ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854693 / ISIN: US4227041062

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04.11.2026 08:57:09

Hecla Mining Q3 Profit Climbs; Revises FY26 Production Guidance; Overnight Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue. Further, the firm also tightened its full year production guidance.

Following the update, in overnight activity, the shares were trading 5.22 percent higher at $13.90 after closing Tuesday's trading 2.44 percent lower on the NYSE.

For the third quarter, Net income applicable to common stockholders was $149.47 million or $0.22 per share, compared with $100.59 million or $0.15 per share in the previous year.

Income from operations increased to $157.15 million from $148.65 million a year earlier.

Sales from continuing operations increased to $394.82 million from $316.00 million in the prior year.

Total sales in the previous year were $409.54 million, including contributions from a discontinued operation.

On continuing operation basis, income was $149.60 million up from $89.36 million a year earlier and adjusted EBITDA jumped to $211.47 million from $147.14 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, Hecla now expects consolidated silver production for the full year to range between 15.3 million and 16.1 million ounces, with the lower end raised from its previous forecast of 15.1 million ounces, while maintaining the upper end.

The revision reflects tightened silver production expectations at Lucky Friday and Keno Hill.

The company also reiterated Greens Creek gold production forecast of 51,000 to 55,000 ounces.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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