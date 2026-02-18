Hecla Mining Aktie

Hecla Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854693 / ISIN: US4227041062

18.02.2026 07:36:24

Hecla Mining Q4 Profit Surges On Higher Production; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported significantly higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter. The company also maintained silver production view for fiscal 2026, and adjusted gold production outlook to reflect the planned sale of Casa Berardi.

In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining 3.5 percent at $21.99, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 6 percent lower at $21.24

In the fourth quarter, net income applicable to common stockholders surged to $134.27 million from last year's $1.62 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.20, compared to breakeven last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $251.06 million, significantly higher than prior year's $86.56 million.

Sales climbed to $448.11 million from $245.09 million a year ago.

In fiscal 2025, the company produced 17.0 million ounces of silver, exceeding 2024 production by over 5 percent and at the top end of consolidated silver production guidance.

Consolidated gold production of 151 thousand ounces was over 6 percent higher than the prior year, with both Casa Berardi and Greens Creek delivering higher gold production than the prior year.

Silver payable ounces sold was 15.2 million ounces, around 5% higher than the prior year.

Gold payable ounces sold grew 5 percent year-over-year to 139 thousand ounces.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00375 per share of common stock payable on or about March 24, to stockholders of record on March 9.

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable on or about April 1, to preferred stockholders of record on March 16.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, consolidated silver production is still expected to be 15.1 - 16.5 million ounces.

Consolidated gold production is now expected to be 65.0-72.0 thousand ounces, including 14.0-17.0 thousand ounces in the first quarter from Casa Berardi.

Hecla previously expected consolidated gold production of 134-146 thousand ounces.

Gold production guidance is changed for Casa Berardi to reflect the proposed sale of the unit, currently expected to close in the first quarter 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

