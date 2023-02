Hecla Mining Reports $4.59 Mln Loss In Q4, But Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) Wednesday reported a loss of $4.59 million or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter compared with profit of $11.74 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago, particularly reflecting higher cost of sales.

Sales for the quarter, however, increased to $194.83 million from $185.08 million last year.

The company's Board declared a dividend of $0.00625 per share to be paid on or about March 24 to stockholders of record as on March 9.