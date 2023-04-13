|
13.04.2023 12:49:24
Hecla Mining Reports Preliminary Q1 Silver And Gold Production - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded a 10% increase in silver production and a 9% decrease in gold production, for the first quarter compared to fourth quarter of prior fiscal year. The Greens Creek mine produced 2.8 million ounces of silver and 14,885 ounces of gold in the quarter, up 14% and 15%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2022. The Lucky Friday mine produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, up 3%.
"Keno Hill's increased development keeps it on track for commencing production in the third quarter, so silver production is expected to be in excess of 2.5 million ounces for the year. This quarter's production growth is an important step toward producing approximately 17 million ounces of silver this year and increasing production to 20 million ounces by 2025," said Phillips Baker, Jr., CEO.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hecla Mining Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.23
|What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hecla Mining (Benzinga)
|
16.02.23
|Hecla Mining (HL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Hecla Mining gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.22
|Hecla Mining (HL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Hecla Mining Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hecla Mining Co.
|5,96
|-4,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.