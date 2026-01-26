Hecla Mining Aktie

Hecla Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854693 / ISIN: US4227041062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 19:10:56

Hecla Mining To Sell Casa Berardi Operation In Quebec To Orezone Gold For Up To $593 Mln

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that owns the Casa Berardi operation in Quebec, Canada, to Orezone Gold Corporation for up to $593 million in total consideration.

The transaction advances Hecla's strategic transformation to focus on its premier silver assets and is expected to strengthen the company's financial position.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to certain conditions being satisfied. Under the terms of the agreement, Hecla expects to receive gross proceeds of up to $593 million, which includes: cash consideration of $160 million due upon closing, equity consideration of approximately 65.7 million Orezone common shares and deferred cash consideration of $80 million, payable in one payment of $30 million at 18 months and one payment of $50 million at 30 months.

"The sale of Hecla Quebec represents an important milestone in Hecla's transformation as we concentrate capital allocation and operational focus on our world-class silver portfolio," said Rob Krcmarov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hecla Mining Company. "Upon closing, this transaction is immediately ROIC accretive and delivers attractive value to our shareholders while enabling us to strengthen our balance sheet while continuing to invest in growth initiatives at our core silver assets, particularly the ramp-up of Keno Hill and our Tier 1 Greens Creek operation."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hecla Mining Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hecla Mining Co.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hecla Mining Co. 26,64 -1,33% Hecla Mining Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen