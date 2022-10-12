Hedera: The 1 Cryptocurrency That's on Fire Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader cryptocurrency market has been seeing rather low levels of volatility of late. Whether that's investors believing that much of the macro news that's already impacted markets has been priced in or not remains to be seen. However, with most tokens hovering around flat today, and the overall market down only 0.3% at the time of writing, many are focusing on tokens that are making unusual moves.One such token that fits this criteria today is Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR). The world's 36th-largest token by market capitalization, Hedera has surged 6.2% higher over the last 24 hours as of 1:30 p.m. ET. This is the largest upside move of any token today.Recent reports that Hedera has seen developer interest in its enterprise-grade network surge may be behind this move. According to recent data from Sentiment, Hedera is currently in third place in terms of development activity, behind Polkadot and Cardano.