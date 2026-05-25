RXO Aktie
WKN DE: A3DX25 / ISIN: US74982T1034
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25.05.2026 17:06:27
Hedge Fund Adds to RXO Position, According to Recent SEC Filing
RXO (NYSE:RXO) saw MFN Partners Management, LP disclose a buy of 532,276 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $7.81 million based on quarterly average pricing, in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing.According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, MFN Partners Management, LP bought 532,276 additional shares of RXO. The estimated value of this trade was $7.81 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price of RXO for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in RXO increased in value by $62.39 million, reflecting the impact of both new purchases and share price changes.Following the buy, RXO accounts for 8.61% of MFN Partners Management, LP’s reportable 13F assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu RXO INC
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: RXO mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: RXO gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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05.02.26
|Ausblick: RXO veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: RXO stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)