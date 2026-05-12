SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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12.05.2026 17:15:28
Hedge Fund Bets Big on Minerals Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 11, 2026, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd disclosed a new position in Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP), buying 100,000 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $11.85 million based on the quarterly average price.According to a SEC filing published May 11, 2026, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd disclosed a new position in Natural Resource Partners, acquiring 100,000 shares in the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $11.85 million based on the period’s average closing price. The quarter-end value of the position reached $12.10 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement during the quarter.This transaction marks a new position; the stake comprised 3.70% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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