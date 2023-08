Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin Issues a Stark Warning About the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hype Cycle. These 2 AI Stocks Are His Largest Holdings.

There's no denying that 2023 will likely go down in history as the year artificial intelligence (AI) came of age. The latest advancements in AI have given rise to generative AI , which can create original content from scratch. The next-generation technology can draft email responses, search and summarize online data, and even write and review computer code, and it could potentially revolutionize many facets of business.A quick review of the headlines makes it clear that AI has gone viral, but some on Wall Street are sounding the warning bell, suggesting that while the technology is transformative, it may take years to play out.That's the position taken by Ken Griffin, billionaire CEO and founder of hedge fund Citadel Advisors -- and he believes investors should proceed with caution.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel