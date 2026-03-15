HealthEquity Aktie

HealthEquity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A119D1 / ISIN: US42226A1079

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15.03.2026 21:55:41

Hedge Fund Boone Capital Initiated a Stake in HealthEquity. Is the Stock a Buy?

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Boone Capital Management established a new position in HealthEquity by purchasing 212,856 shares. The reported value of the transaction was $19,499,738, as disclosed in the filing.This new stake brought the fund’s quarter-end holding in HealthEquity to 212,856 shares, valued at $19,499,738, reflecting the impact of both the purchase and any price movement during the period.This new position brings HealthEquity to 6.12% of BOONE Capital Management’s $318.61 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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