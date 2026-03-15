HealthEquity Aktie
WKN DE: A119D1 / ISIN: US42226A1079
|
15.03.2026 21:55:41
Hedge Fund Boone Capital Initiated a Stake in HealthEquity. Is the Stock a Buy?
According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Boone Capital Management established a new position in HealthEquity by purchasing 212,856 shares. The reported value of the transaction was $19,499,738, as disclosed in the filing.This new stake brought the fund’s quarter-end holding in HealthEquity to 212,856 shares, valued at $19,499,738, reflecting the impact of both the purchase and any price movement during the period.This new position brings HealthEquity to 6.12% of BOONE Capital Management’s $318.61 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HealthEquity Inc
|
02.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: HealthEquity mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.12.25
|Ausblick: HealthEquity zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: HealthEquity veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)