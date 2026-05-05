SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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05.05.2026 15:55:21
Hedge Fund Dumps XPEV Shares Worth $29.5 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 4, 2026, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), exiting 1,588,000 shares in an estimated $29.47 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 4, 2026, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd exited its entire holding in XPeng, selling 1,588,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $29.47 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The net position change, factoring in both trading activity and price movement, was a decrease of $32.20 million.Sold out of XPeng; post-trade stake is zero and represents none of the fund’s 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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