SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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05.05.2026 15:24:11
Hedge Fund Shuts the Door on Retail Brokerage, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 4, 2026, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold its entire 5,000,000-share stake in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL), an estimated $32.39 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 4, 2026, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold its entire 5,000,000-share stake in Webull Corporation. The estimated transaction value was $32.39 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price over the first quarter. The quarter-end position value dropped by $38.85 million, which includes both trading and market price effects.The fund sold out of Webull Corporation, reducing its stake from 11.8% of AUM in the previous quarter to zero; post-trade, the position represents none of AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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