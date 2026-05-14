SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
14.05.2026 15:35:04
Hedge Fund Takes New Position in Logistics Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 11, 2026, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd disclosed a new position in Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), acquiring 1,120,000 shares in an estimated $11.75 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 11, 2026, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd disclosed the purchase of 1,120,000 shares of Pitney Bowes. The estimated transaction value was $11.75 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The position was valued at $12.38 million at quarter’s end, reflecting Long Corridor's new purchase of Pitney Bowes shares.This marks a new position for Long Corridor, with Pitney Bowes representing 3.79% of reported 13F assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!