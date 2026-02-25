SEC Aktie
Hedge Fund Trims FRT Position Valued at $7.1 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 17, 2026, Masterton Capital Management, LP disclosed a sale of 72,100 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), an estimated $7.10 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Masterton Capital Management, LP reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72,100 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $7.10 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the fund’s remaining stake declined by $7.39 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.The fund’s direction was a sale, leaving Federal Realty Investment Trust at 12.19% of 13F assets under management after the transactionContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
