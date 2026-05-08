MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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08.05.2026 16:12:01
Hedge Fund WCM Dumped MercadoLibre Stock Worth $940 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 7, 2026, WCM Investment Management, LLC reduced its holding in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 487,291 shares in the first quarter.The estimated value of the shares sold was $940 million, based on the average closing price during the filing quarter. At quarter-end, the remaining stake was 270 shares valued at $437,184. The net position value declined by $984.87 million over the period, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging a diversified digital ecosystem to drive growth at scale. The company integrates marketplace, payments, logistics, and financial solutions, enabling seamless transactions for millions of users.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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