GeneDx Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EEXG / ISIN: US81663L2007
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11.06.2026 16:41:29
Hedge Funder Eli Casdin Is Loading up on GeneDx Shares
Noted investor and GeneDx board member Eli Casdin has his hedge fund, Casdin Capital, buying up shares of GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS). In the first few days of June, Casdin Capital bought 200,000 shares for about $11.1 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing. The purchase comes after buying 500,000 shares in May for nearly $21.5 million, according to filings.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase prices reported in May and June.GeneDx Holdings operates at scale in the healthcare information services sector, focusing on the intersection of artificial intelligence and genomic data. The company’s strategy centers on delivering advanced, science-driven analytics to enable more precise healthcare outcomes. Its competitive edge lies in integrating multidimensional data and applying machine learning to support personalized medicine initiatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu GeneDx Holdings Corp Registered Shs
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19.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GeneDx mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.02.26
|Ausblick: GeneDx veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)