Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.06.2026 01:19:00
Hedge Funds Are Buying Up Amazon Stock. Should You Join In, Too?
What do hedge funds see in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) right now? The answer is likely "value." Large funds, including Bill Ackman's Pershing Square and Appaloosa Management, have reportedly increased their positions in Amazon. Their underlying thesis is that Amazon is undervalued relative to other artificial intelligence and cloud computing companies. More pure-play or native AI and cloud computing businesses, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), have seen their valuations become so inflated that it can be hard to justify their prices. Nvidia trades at 18 times trailing sales and Intel commands a 12x price-to-sales ratio nowadays.Amazon is an e-commerce platform that also owns Amazon Web Services, and that hybrid structure is what has the company trading at more reasonable multiples. Amazon's P/S ratio? A modest 3.4x.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
26.06.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Amazon auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 330 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
25.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Aktien von Amazon und Microsoft in Rot: EU verschärft Vorgehen gegen Cloud-Dienste (Dow Jones)
|
25.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Magnificent Seven im Korrekturbereich: So schätzen Experten den Rücksetzer bei den Aktien von NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft und Co. ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Agility Robotics-Aktie: Digit-Entwickler plant milliardenschweres SPAC-Listing mit Amazon an Bord (finanzen.at)