31.07.2023 03:00:00
Hedge your weekend risk - with the new Eurex KOSPI 200 Monday Weekly Options
Eurex is expanding its KOSPI product offering once again on 31 July 2023, with the launch of KOSPI 200 Monday Weekly Options. This will complement the successful listing of the Eurex KOSPI 200 Thursday Weekly Options on the Eurex/KRX Link. Since its launch on 28 March 2023, the product has traded nearly 23.1 million contracts, with an average daily volume of 92,300.With the introduction of KOSPI 200 Monday Weekly Options, market participants can now implement various trading strategies on the Eurex KOSPI products and react to market events over the weekend."KRX listing KOSPI Mondays is a great initiative. We've seen focus shift to shorter dated options in derivatives markets globally and we're always pleased to see exchanges react proactively to market demand. The fact that Eurex will list simultaneously is impressive. It demonstrates their strong working relationship with KRX and both exchanges commitment to bringing deep round the clock liquidity to all participants."Daniel Mannion, Senior Equity Index Derivatives Sales Trader, Susquehanna International Group Mezhgan Qabool, Eurex Head of Market Development and Sales APAC and ME, added:"As the market evolves with the need for shorter dated expiries, KRX's weekly expiring solution creates the necessary hedge and trading opportunities needed for the KOSPI Options suite. Eurex is proud to continue being a strong partner to KRX and providing the market access for the afterhours trading of the KOSPI Weekly Expiring Options on the Eurex/KRX link. Our partnership goes from strength to strength, and we look forward to working with KRX for the years ahead." Eurex is the only exchange to offer KOSPI derivatives and FX USD/KRW Futures after Korean trading hours. The introduction of Weekly KOSPI Options was the most recent step in the expansion of the partner exchanges' link. They complement the regular KOSPI 200 Options, which are among the most liquid options in the world.
