hedgehog lab named on Google's trusted Flutter Consultants list

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech consultancy, hedgehog lab, has been named on the official Google Flutter Consultants page as part of a select group of trusted partners that can support businesses and startups to help them grow and innovate with Flutter.

Flutter is Google's portable UI toolkit for building beautiful multi-platform applications on iOS and Android simultaneously. The trusted Flutter partners have been vetted to verify their record of successful projects, number of skilled developers and commitment to the community.

hedgehog lab is proud to share that it has a team of Flutter developers and an impressive record of working via the platform and with the community.

Webby honoree Dodl by AJ Bell was designed by hedgehog lab delivering an impactful, user-focused, Flutter-based mobile app.

Ed Marshall, CTO, hedgehog lab says: "After monitoring native tools for the last couple of years, we've identified the momentum growing for Flutter and we see this as an opportunity for our clients to build modern applications without sacrificing features, quality, or performance. Flutter has such a growing and vast community we were very proud to be one of the 14 partners recognised by Google for its Flutter directory at this stage."

Patrick Richardson, Managing Director of the Americas, hedgehog lab adds: "With Microsoft Xamarin officially ending its support for all Xamarin SDKs on May 1, 2024, we've seen a lot of demand to migrate to Flutter. Its versatility, fast-growing ecosystem, and extensive support from Google have made it a compelling alternative for developers seeking a robust and cross-platform mobile and web solution."

About hedgehog lab

hedgehog lab is a human-centered global tech consultancy. Our experts in UXR, UI/UX, engineering, AI, cloud, & data science partner to deliver custom app development and digital transformation services. Our labs are located in Boston, Newcastle Upon Tyne, York and Sofia. Visit website: https://hedgehoglab.com/ or follow @hedgehog lab on Linkedin.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244514/hedgehog_lab_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hedgehog-lab-named-on-googles-trusted-flutter-consultants-list-301953915.html

SOURCE hedgehog lab