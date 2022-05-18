|
18.05.2022 15:07:00
Heffernan Financial Services Unveils New Website
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial Services, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. Some key features of the new site include a modern design, improved functionality, and more comprehensive user experience.
The newly enhanced content focuses on highlighting Heffernan Financial Services dedication to providing advisory services to their clients. The site provides an in depth look at the company's various services – Retirement Plan Consulting, Executive Benefits and Life Insurance, and Wealth Management as well as providing easy-to-use resources for visitors. A new blog section was also built-in, allowing visitors to keep abreast on legislative updates and the markets. These resources, along with many more of the site's features, extend tools and information to individuals and business owners looking for solutions.
"We are excited about the new design of our website and hope our clients find it informative and easy to navigate," said Blake Thibault, Managing Director, Heffernan Retirement Services.
To see the site's refreshed and streamlined look and connect with a member of the financial team, visit the new website at heffgroupfs.com.
About Heffernan Financial Services
Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, serving for-profit, non-profit clients, foundations and individuals with retirement plan consulting, executive benefits and life insurance as well as a holistic financial planning. The advisors of Heffernan Financial Services and Heffernan Retirement Services serve $267,207,310 in brokerage assets through LPL Financial and $5,318,545,485 in advisory assets through Global
Retirement Partners (as of 12/31/2021). Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Global Retirement Partners (GRP), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. GRP, Heffernan Financial Services (HFS), Heffernan Retirement Services (HRS) and Heffernan Insurance Brokers (HIB) are separate entities from LPL Financial.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heffernan-financial-services-unveils-new-website-301550108.html
SOURCE Heffernan Financial Services
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.