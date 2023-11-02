Heidelberg Materials Q3 Result From Current Operations Rises

(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY.PK), a manufacturer of building materials, reported that its result from current operations or RCO for the third quarter rose 23.5% year-over-year to 1.08 billion euros, while it was up 32.9% on a like-for-like basis.

The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) increased significantly by 16.7% to 1.393 billion euro. It was up 24.7% on a like-for-like basis.

Quarterly revenue fell by 4.1% to 5.61 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, however, it rose by 1.6%.

The company raised its outlook for the 2023 financial year - as already published on 19 October.

Heidelberg Materials continues to expect a moderate increase in 2023 revenue, excluding scope and exchange rate effects, compared with the previous year.

The company now expects annual result from current operations to be in the range of 2.85 billion euros to 3.0 billion euros, compared to the prior estimation of 2.7 billion euros to 2.9 billion euros.

