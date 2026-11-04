Heidelberg Materials Aktie

Heidelberg Materials ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40Y2Q / ISIN: US42281P3047

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04.11.2026 07:28:39

Heidelberg Materials Q3 Result From Current Operations Rises; Confirms 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Materials (HEI.DE, 1HEI.MI) reported that, in the third quarter, the company increased its revenue by 10% to 6.41 billion euros. The result from current operations increased by 9% to 1.28 billion euros. In light of the positive development in the quarter, the Managing Board confirmed the outlook for 2026. Heidelberg Materials continues to expect the result from current operations to be between 3.40 billion and 3.65 billion euros. ROIC is forecast to remain slightly above 10%.

Dominik von Achten, Chaiman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials, said: "We will exceed the targeted cost savings of 500 million euros from our Transformation Accelerator Initiative by the end of the year. Building on this, we continue and expand the initiative over the next two years. By the end of 2028, we want to achieve additional savings of 300 million euros. In addition to operational excellence, the focus is primarily on structural changes, especially in Europe."

At last close on Frankfurt Exchange, Heidelberg Materials shares were trading at 156.55 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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