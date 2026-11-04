Heidelberg Materials Aktie
WKN DE: A40Y2Q / ISIN: US42281P3047
|
04.11.2026 07:28:39
Heidelberg Materials Q3 Result From Current Operations Rises; Confirms 2026 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Materials (HEI.DE, 1HEI.MI) reported that, in the third quarter, the company increased its revenue by 10% to 6.41 billion euros. The result from current operations increased by 9% to 1.28 billion euros. In light of the positive development in the quarter, the Managing Board confirmed the outlook for 2026. Heidelberg Materials continues to expect the result from current operations to be between 3.40 billion and 3.65 billion euros. ROIC is forecast to remain slightly above 10%.
Dominik von Achten, Chaiman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials, said: "We will exceed the targeted cost savings of 500 million euros from our Transformation Accelerator Initiative by the end of the year. Building on this, we continue and expand the initiative over the next two years. By the end of 2028, we want to achieve additional savings of 300 million euros. In addition to operational excellence, the focus is primarily on structural changes, especially in Europe."
At last close on Frankfurt Exchange, Heidelberg Materials shares were trading at 156.55 euros.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Materials AG Registered Shs American Depository Share
|
08.09.26
|Heidelberg Materials-Aktie schwächelt: Präsenz in Lateinamerika gestärkt (Dow Jones)
|
20.05.26
|Heidelberg Materials-Aktie gesucht: Einstieg bei AmeriTex Pipe & Products - letzte Tranche des Aktienrückkaufs (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.26
|Heidelberg Materials-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Baustoffkonzern mit Umsatzrückgang (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Heidelberg Materials AG Registered Shs American Depository Share
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne ein -- US-Techbörse bricht ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fallen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.