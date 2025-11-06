Heidelberg Materials Aktie

Heidelberg Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40Y2Q / ISIN: US42281P3047

06.11.2025 07:49:46

Heidelberg Materials Q3 Results Rise; Tightens FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, reported Thursday higher third-quarter result from current operations with growth in revenues. Further, the firm tightened fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the third quarter, result from current operations or RCO grew 4.8 percdent to 1.18 billion euros from last year's 1.12 billion euros.

RCO margin grew 76 basis points to 20.3 percent from 19.5 percent last year.

Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation or RCOBD was 1.50 billion euros, up 3.5 percent from 1.45 billion euros a year ago.

The RCOBD margin improved by around 0.7 percentage points to 25.9 percent from previous year's 25.2 percent.

Revenue edged up 0.9 percent to 5.81 billion euros from 5.76 billion euros last year.

Europe Revenue dropped 1.2 percent year-over-year to 2.49 billion euros, while North America Revenue grew 2.8 percent to 1.62 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company now expects result from current operations at 3.30 billion euros to 3.50 billion euros, compared to previously expected 3.25 billion euros to 3.55 billion euros.

ROIC target is unchanged at around 10 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

