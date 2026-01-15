HEIDELBERG strengthens financing structure – early extension and increase of syndicated credit facility represents a solid foundation for financing



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has reorganized its Group financing to further optimize its financing structure. At the start of the year, the syndicated credit line arranged in 2023 was replaced by a new consortium loan facility and extended up to 2030 ahead of its maturity date. The facility amount has been increased to € 436 million and has been implemented with a slightly different group of banks. In taking this approach, the company is giving itself more financial flexibility for the planned expansion of its business operations and is considerably extending the maturity profile of the Group’s financing. The new revolving credit facility is to be used to finance the business operations of HEIDELBERG and the resultant capital requirements, which fluctuate over the course of a year. Furthermore, it represents a solid foundation for the company’s ongoing strategic development and supports investment in growth, particularly outside the print and packaging sectors.

“This new consortium loan enables us to bolster our financial stability. At the same time, the successful early extension of the syndicated credit line highlights the trust that the banks have in HEIDELBERG,” explains Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. “Through our financing strategy, we are creating the financial basis that will enable us to drive forward our growth strategy,” adds Ralf Steger, Head of Financial Services & Treasury at HEIDELBERG.

By extending the syndicated credit facility, HEIDELBERG is further improving the maturity profile of its financing structure. In the future, the financial framework will consist predominantly of the syndicated credit line (€ 436 million), which runs up to 2030 with an option for extension to 2031. This credit facility is replacing the previous syndicated credit line of € 370 million ahead of its 2028 maturity date.

As at September 30, 2025, approximately € 59 million of that credit line had been used, primarily for cash drawings and for guarantees related to export business. As a result, € 311 million or 84 percent of the credit line was unused on the reporting date.

The bank consortium consists of the following members (listed alphabetically): Bank of China, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, NordLB, SaarLB, and Unicredit.

About HEIDELBERG:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth and as a total solution provider, HEIDELBERG is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control systems, automation technology, robotics, and the growing green technologies sector. With its strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the USA, and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is ideally positioned for future growth.

