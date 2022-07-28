HeidelbergCement H1 Profit Declines, Revenue Up 12%; Slightly Adjusts Outlook

(RTTNews) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its first-half profit attributable to shareholders declined to 542 million euros from 755 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.82 euros compared to 3.81 euros. Excluding the additional ordinary result, profit attributable to shareholders almost reached the previous year's value at 604 million euros compared to 608 million euros, last year. Earnings per share adjusted for the additional ordinary result increased to 3.15 euros from 3.06 euros.

The Group recorded a decline of 11.4% in the result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) to 1.525 billion euros from 1.720 billion euros, last year. Excluding consolidation and currency effects, the decrease amounted to 11.8%. The result from current operations decreased by 16.3% to 908 million euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the decrease was 15.6%.

Group revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased significantly by 11.3% to 9.95 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the rise was 11.6%.

The company continues to expect a strong increase in revenue for 2022 and now anticipates a slight decline in the result from current operations compared to the strong development of the previous year, before consolidation and exchange rate effects.

