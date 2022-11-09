|
09.11.2022 07:51:53
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Q2 Profit Rises, Confirms FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net result after taxes climbed to 39 million euros from last year's 27 million euros.
EBITDA improved to 68 million euros in the second quarter from previous year's 38 million euros, due to the higher sales.
Net sales climbed to 590 million euros in the second quarter from previous year's 542 million euros.
Incoming orders also grew 5 percent from last year to around 622 million euros.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect net result after taxes to increase slightly compared to the prior year's 33 million euros. Profitability is also expected to improve further. The company continues to forecast further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8 percent
Sales are still expected to grow to around 2.3 billion euros compared to 2.183 billion euros in the prior year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisen: US-Börsen mit Kursrally -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX stieg nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag kräftig nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.