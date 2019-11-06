Heijmans granted provisional contract award by Schiphol for doubling the Taxiway Quebec system

Schiphol has granted Heijmans provisional contract award for doubling the Taxiway Quebec system. This concerns a Design & Construct contract valued at almost € 50 million.

The Taxiway Quebec system is located to the south of Schiphol’s centre area between the Kaagbaan and Zwanenburgbaan runways. On this section, taxiing aircraft still have to make do with a single-lane taxiway. With the additional lane, Schiphol aims to increase safety levels, reduce waiting times for taxiing aircraft and simplify the situation for Air Traffic Control.

Viaduct

To double the taxiway system, Heijmans will be constructing a new viaduct. The viaduct will be 250 metres long and 60 metres wide and bridges the A4 motorway. Final project contract award is expected by the end of November.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl .

For additional information/not for publication:





Media

Franc de Korte

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

fkorte@heijmans.nl

Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl

Attachment