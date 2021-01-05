Heijmans to build 735 new student homes on TU/e campus

Heijmans, together with housing corporation Stichting Woonbedrijf SWS.Hhvl and architect VenhoevenCS, has won the tender for the construction and management of 735 student homes on the grounds of Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). The first partial delivery of the project is scheduled for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year. Heijmans’ part of the project has a value of approximately EUR 60 million.

Two residential tower blocks and a social heart

The plan consists of two residential tower blocks with 653 student homes. The space between the tower blocks will be used to house the (low-rise) social heart of the project, and will include 82 student homes, a shop, a creative space and spaces to be filled in consultation with students. Vestide, the Woonbedrijf housing corporation’s student accommodation division, will be responsible for renting out and managing the homes for a period of 50 years. The project is part of TU/e’s campus vision and will soon be a vibrant community for Dutch and international students in green surroundings with a high level of living comfort.

Encouraging encounters

In the coming months, the parties involved will develop the project plans in more detail. We will do this with input from TU/e students. Various functions such as living, studying and relaxing will then be combined in an attractive setting to stimulate cooperation and encounters.

About Woonbedrijf

The Woonbedrijf housing corporation aims to create pleasant and hassle-free housing for its residents. Of course, what constitutes pleasant housing is different for everyone. So we have made the experience of our residents our guiding principle in the execution of our work. Our main social achievement is making and keeping a large stock of affordable housing available in the metropolitan area of Eindhoven. Woonbedrijf operates as a student housing provider in Eindhoven under the brand name Vestide, which rents out and manages more than 3,500 student homes.

About VenhoevenCS

Amsterdam-based VenhoevenCS architecture+urbanism is an innovative bureau for sustainable architecture, urban development and infrastructure designed to meet the challenges of our time. VenhoevenCS specialises in finding integral, spatial solutions to societal and environmental issues on every possible scale.

About Heijmans

Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

