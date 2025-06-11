Reginn hf. Aktie

Reginn hf. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J0WF / ISIN: IS0000021301

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.06.2025 15:04:22

Heimar hf.: Bond Offering

Heimar hf. (Nasdaq: HEIMAR) will conduct a bond offering on Friday, 13 June 2025. Bonds in the series HEIMAR50 GB will be offered for sale.

HEIMAR50 GB is a green, inflation-linked bond series secured with the company’s general security arrangement. The series matures on 20 August 2050, and principal repayments follow a 30-year annuity schedule until maturity. Interest and principal payments will be made quarterly, i.e., in February, May, August, and November each year. The bond bears a nominal interest rate of 2.477%, and the current outstanding nominal amount is ISK 14,420 million.

The offering will be conducted as a Dutch auction, where all accepted bids will be allocated at the highest accepted yield. The company reserves the right to accept any bid in whole or in part, or to reject all bids.

Settlement is scheduled to take place on 24 June 2025. An application will be made for the new bonds to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland hf. shortly thereafter.

The offering is exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to point (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as implemented by Act No. 14/2020. A base prospectus, final terms, and other documents related to the issuance of the aforementioned bond series are available on the company’s website at:
https://www.heimar.is/fjarfestar/fjarmoegnun/

Íslandsbanki Securities is managing the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as their admission to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

For further information, please contact Björn Eyþór Benediktsson, Chief Financial Officer, at eythorb@heimar.is


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Reginn hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Reginn hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Reginn hf. 23,90 0,00% Reginn hf.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.06.25
08.06.25
07.06.25
07.06.25
06.06.25

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX fester -- DAX in Grün -- Wall Street vor freundlicher Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht ebenso Gewinne. Die Wall Street wird mit einem positiven Handelsstart erwartet. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen