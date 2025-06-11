Reginn hf. Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0WF / ISIN: IS0000021301
|
11.06.2025 15:04:22
Heimar hf.: Bond Offering
Heimar hf. (Nasdaq: HEIMAR) will conduct a bond offering on Friday, 13 June 2025. Bonds in the series HEIMAR50 GB will be offered for sale.
HEIMAR50 GB is a green, inflation-linked bond series secured with the company’s general security arrangement. The series matures on 20 August 2050, and principal repayments follow a 30-year annuity schedule until maturity. Interest and principal payments will be made quarterly, i.e., in February, May, August, and November each year. The bond bears a nominal interest rate of 2.477%, and the current outstanding nominal amount is ISK 14,420 million.
The offering will be conducted as a Dutch auction, where all accepted bids will be allocated at the highest accepted yield. The company reserves the right to accept any bid in whole or in part, or to reject all bids.
Settlement is scheduled to take place on 24 June 2025. An application will be made for the new bonds to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland hf. shortly thereafter.
The offering is exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to point (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as implemented by Act No. 14/2020. A base prospectus, final terms, and other documents related to the issuance of the aforementioned bond series are available on the company’s website at:
https://www.heimar.is/fjarfestar/fjarmoegnun/
Íslandsbanki Securities is managing the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as their admission to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.
Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.
For further information, please contact Björn Eyþór Benediktsson, Chief Financial Officer, at eythorb@heimar.is
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Reginn hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Reginn hf.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Reginn hf.
|23,90
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
|08.06.25
|08.06.25
|07.06.25
|07.06.25
|06.06.25
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX fester -- DAX in Grün -- Wall Street vor freundlicher Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht ebenso Gewinne. Die Wall Street wird mit einem positiven Handelsstart erwartet. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen.