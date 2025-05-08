Reginn hf. Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0WF / ISIN: IS0000021301
|
08.05.2025 15:02:42
Heimar hf.: Publication of Q1 Earnings Preview 2025
Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or "the Company") will publish Q1 earnings preview for the period 1.1 - 31.3.2025, after market close on Monday, May 12th, 2025.
To mark the occasion, Heimar invites you to an open presentation on the same day at 16:15. The meeting will be held at the Company’s headquarters in Smáralind, Hagasmári 1, 201 Kópavogur. Light refreshments will be served.
Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, will present the results and answer questions after the presentation. Registration for the presentation can be made via the email address: ir@heimar.is
The presentation will be streamed online in English at the following link:
https://www.heimar.is/en/investor-meetings/q1-earnings-preview-2025/
For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, at +354 821 0001.
