|
14.10.2024 10:17:25
Heimar hf.: Regular Notification of Share Buybacks in Accordance with the Buyback Program
In week 41, Heimar hf. ("Heimar”) purchased 3,000,000 of its own shares at a purchase price of ISK 92,000,000 in accordance with the following details:
|Date
|Time
|Shares Purchased
|
Share Price
(ISK)
|Purchase Price (ISK)
|07.10.2024
|10:00
|1,000,000
|30.7
|30,700,000
|08.10.2024
|10:18
|1,000,000
|30.8
|30,800,000
|10.10.2024
|10:13
|1,000,000
|30.5
|30,500,000
|Total
|3,000,000
|92,000,000
The transactions are in accordance with Heimar’s buyback program, which was announced on September 16, 2024. According to the program, the buybacks will amount to a maximum of ISK 500,000,000 in total, and the program will remain in effect until that limit is reached, but no later than the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.
Heimar owned 13,000,000 shares prior to the above transaction, and following these purchases, now holds 16,000,000 shares, or approximately 0.88% of the company’s issued shares, with a total purchase price of ISK 490,500,000.
The execution of the buyback program will comply with the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, as referred to in the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse, No. 60/2021, as well as the European Commission's delegated regulation No. 2016/1052/EU, which contains technical terms related to buyback programs.
For further information, please contact:
Björn Eyþór Benediktsson – Chief Financial Officer – eythorb@heimar.is
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Reginn hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Reginn hf.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Reginn hf.
|23,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Rot -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Allzeithochs bei Dow und S&P 500 -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu legt. Die US-Börsen tendieren eher nordwärts. In Asien fanden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.