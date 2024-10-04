Heimar hf.: Sale of Five Properties

Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or "the company") has accepted a purchase offer from Módelhús ehf. for five properties. The properties are located outside Heimar's defined core areas and the sale aligns with the company's strategy.

The properties in question are located at Eyrartröð 2a, Norðurhella 10, and Reykjavíkurvegur 74 in Hafnarfjörður, as well as Vatnagarðar 6 and Vatnagarðar 8 in Reykjavík. The total area of the properties is 8,962 square meters.

The total sale price is ISK 3,275 million, with an estimated profit from the sale of ISK 351 million. The current rental income from the properties amounts to approximately ISK 250 million annually. The sale proceeds will be used for investments in line with the company's investment strategy.

The purchase offer is subject to customary conditions, including inspections and financing. It is expected that the purchase agreements for the properties will be signed no later than November 2024.

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson at +354 821-0001.