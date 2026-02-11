Heineken FY25 Profit Surges, Sees Growth In FY26, To Cut Up To 6,000 Jobs; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Shares of Heineken N.V. were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading in Amsterdam after the Dutch brewer reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2025 on IFRS basis, despite lower revenues. The firm also lifted dividend and said it anticipates fiscal 2026 operating profit to grow in the range of 2 percent to 6 percent.

The company also announced plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally over the next two years as part of its initiatives to accelerate productivity amid challenging market conditions.

The firm said it now assumes an unchanged consumer environment in most of its markets and remain prudent in expectations for 2026 based on current conditions in the macro-economic landscape.

The firm is also accelerating the disciplined execution of EverGreen 2030.

In order to unlock significant savings, the company said it expects to reduce global workforce by approximately 5,000 to 6,000 roles over next two years through the productivity step-up, ongoing operating company optimisation, and the transition to MMOs.

Timelines will vary by market, subject to local circumstances and processes.

These actions will result in the proposed annual gross savings of 400 million euros to 500 million euros outlined at Capital Markets.

Heineken added that for 2025, a total cash dividend of 1.90 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on April 23, a 2.2 percent increase to last year.

If approved, a final dividend of 1.16 euros per share will be paid on May 5.

In fiscal 2025, net profit on IFRS basis surged 92.7 percent to 1.89 billion euros. Earnings per share were 3.38 euros, up 94.3 percent.

The prior year's results were impacted by impairment of the investment in China Resources Beer.

On beia basis, net profit was 2.66 billion euros, an increase of 4.9 percent. Earnings per share were 4.78 euros, up 3.6 percent.

IFRS operating profit dropped 3.2 percent year-over-year to 3.41 billion euros, while beia operating profit grew 4.4 percent to 4.39 billion euros.

IFRS revenue fell 4.7 percent to 34.26 billion euros from and net revenue dropped 3.6 percent to 28.75 billion euros.

On beia basis, revenue edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year to 34.395 billion euros and net revenue grew 1.6 percent to 28.89 billion euros. Net revenue per hectolitre was up 3.8 percent.

Total volume declined 1.2 percent, with consolidated volume down 2.1 percent, and licensed volume up 17.8 percent.

Heineken volume grew 2.7 percent, and global brands volume increased 1.9 percent.

In Amsterdam, Heineken shares were gaining around 4.7 percent, trading at 78.08 euros.

