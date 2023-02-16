Heineken Holding N.V. notes FEMSA’s intention to divest its shareholding in Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V.

Amsterdam, 16 February 2023 – Heineken Holding N.V. notes the announcement by FEMSA on the outcome of its strategic review. FEMSA announced that it has decided to focus solely on retail, Coca-Cola FEMSA and digital going forward. FEMSA intends to divest its full shareholding in Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. and FEMSA’s representatives will resign from Heineken Holding N.V.’s Board of Directors and Heineken N.V.’s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Heineken Holding N.V. respects FEMSA's decision to refocus its strategic priorities and would like to thank FEMSA for its contribution and support in growing the business over the past thirteen years.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho, Executive Directors of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., commented: "We are grateful for the commitment and support of José Antonio Fernández Carbajal on the Board of Directors over the last thirteen years. We will miss him for his valuable contributions, guidance and collaboration.

