22.02.2024 12:09:20

Heineken Holding N.V. publishes Annual Report 2023

Amsterdam, 22 February 2024 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2023 Annual Report.

The 2023 Annual Report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on: www.heinekenholding.com

ENDS

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl   

Media Heineken N.V.

Press enquiries
Joris Evers/ Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 90,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN’s dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on Heineken Holding N.V.’s website or Heineken N.V.'s website and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedInTwitter and Instagram.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Heineken Holding N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Heineken Holding N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Heineken Holding N.V. 73,70 1,17% Heineken Holding N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Zahlen treiben die Märkte an: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX überspringt erstmals 17.300 Punkte -- Teils kräftige Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index erreicht neues Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland sind sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen