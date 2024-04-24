Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2024 first-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 24 April 2024 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) publishes its trading update for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights

Revenue €8,184 million, up 7.2%

Net revenue (beia) organic growth 9.4%; per hectolitre 4.9%

Beer volume organic growth 4.7%

Premium beer volume organic growth 7.3%

Heineken ® volume growth 12.9%

volume growth 12.9% Gross merchandise value captured via eB2B platforms +17%

Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically low- to high-single-digit.





Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Financial Summary

Throughout this report figures refer to quarterly performance unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue in the first quarter was €8.2 billion, up 7.2%. Net revenue (beia) was €6.8 billion, up 9.4% organically. Total consolidated volume increased 4.3% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up 4.9%. Price mix on a constant geographic basis increased by 6.0%, mainly driven by pricing and in line with inflation.

Currency translation reduced net revenue (beia) by €294 million or 4.6%, mainly driven by the devaluation of currencies in Africa, particularly the Nigerian Naira, and partially offset by a stronger Mexican Peso and Brazilian Real. Consolidation changes in net revenue (beia) contributed €164 million, driven by the integration of Distell and Namibia Breweries and partially offset by the sale of Vrumona in the Netherlands and HEINEKEN's exit from Russia.

IFRS Measures € million Total growth BEIA Measures1 € million Organic growth Revenue 8,184 7.2% Revenue (beia) 8,184 8.8% Net revenue 6,847 7.3% Net revenue (beia) 6,847 9.4%

1. Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated. Please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms. Page 2 includes a reconciliation versus IFRS metrics. These non-GAAP measures are included in internal management reports that are reviewed by the Executive Board of Heineken N.V., as management believes that this measurement is the most relevant in evaluating the results and in performance management.

Beer volume increased 4.7% organically with growth in all regions, a sequential improvement in the performance of the business, boosted by calendar and one-off effects. In particular, the Americas and Europe regions benefitted from the earlier timing of Easter and the Africa & Middle East and Asia Pacific regions from a soft comparable base last year due to one-off effects in Vietnam and Nigeria.

Beer volume (in mhl or %) 1Q23 1Q24 Organic growth Heineken N.V. 54.8 55.4 4.7%

Premium beer volume grew by 7.3%, outperforming the total beer portfolio. The strong momentum in premiumisation was led by Heineken® and its line extensions, complemented by HEINEKEN's international and local premium brands, including Tiger, Desperados, Birra Moretti and Kingfisher Ultra.

Heineken® grew volume by 12.9%, with double-digit growth in more than 30 markets. Heineken® 0.0 grew volume in the high-teens, with double-digit growth in all regions, led by Brazil, Vietnam and China. Heineken® Silver grew volume by more than 50%, led by Vietnam and China.

Heineken® volume (in mhl or %) 1Q23 1Q24 Organic growth Heineken N.V. 12.2 13.8 12.9%





Outlook

HEINEKEN continues to see the economic environment as challenging and uncertain, and HEINEKEN will remain agile and focused on strengthening its business in line with its EverGreen strategy. Despite the solid start to the year, HEINEKEN cannot extrapolate the reported top-line growth to the rest of the year. As planned, HEINEKEN will increase its investment behind its brands, innovations, commercial capabilities and route-to-consumer. All in all, HEINEKEN continues to expect operating profit (beia) to grow organically by a low- to high-single-digit and net profit (beia) organic growth lower than the operating profit (beia) organic growth.

Translational Currency Calculated Impact

Based on the impact to date, and applying spot rates of 22 April 2024 to the 2023 financial results as a baseline for the remainder of the year, the calculated negative currency translational impact for the full year of 2024 would be approximately €640 million in net revenue (beia), €90 million at operating profit (beia) and positive €20 million at net profit (beia).

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

In internal managerial reports, HEINEKEN uses the metrics net revenue (beia) and net revenue (beia) organic growth.

Reconciliation net revenue (beia) and net revenue (beia) organic growth 1Q22 Reported Eia Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact Organic Growth Organic Growth % Revenue 6,989 — 6,989 200 432 1,213 23.6% Excise tax expense -1,236 — -1,236 -13 -243 -142 -17.0% Net revenue 5,753 — 5,753 186 189 1,071 24.9% 1Q23 Reported Eia Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact Organic Growth Organic Growth % Revenue 7,632 -1 7,631 89 12 540 7.7% Excise tax expense -1,253 — -1,253 14 -3 -28 -2.3% Net revenue 6,379 -1 6,378 103 10 512 8.9% 1Q24 Reported Eia Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact Organic Growth Organic Growth % Revenue 8,184 — 8,184 -328 209 672 8.8% Excise tax expense -1,337 — -1,337 34 -45 -73 -5.8% Net revenue 6,847 — 6,847 -294 164 599 9.4%

Note: due to rounding, this table will not always cast

Enquiries





