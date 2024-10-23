HEINEKEN Holding NV reports on 2024 third-quarter trading

Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2024 third-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 23 October 2024 – Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIO; HKHHY) publishes its third quarter 2024 trading update.

Key Quarterly Highlights

Revenue €9,072 million for the quarter, €26,895 million year to date

Net revenue (beia) organic growth 3.3% for the quarter, 5.1% year to date

Beer volume organic growth 0.7% for the quarter, 1.6% year to date

Premium beer volume organic growth 4.5% for the quarter, 4.9% year to date

Heineken® volume growth 8.7% for the quarter, 9.0% year to date

2024 full year expectations of 4% to 8% operating profit (beia) organic growth confirmed and reiterated

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Financial Summary

Throughout this report figures refer to quarterly performance unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue in the quarter was €9.1 billion (YTD: €26.9 billion). Net revenue (beia) increased organically by 3.3% (YTD: up 5.1%). Total consolidated volume increased by 0.7% (YTD: up 1.3%) and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up 2.6% (YTD: up 3.7%). Price-mix on a constant geographic basis was up 3.0% (YTD: up 4.3%), led by pricing to mitigate inflationary pressures and portfolio premiumisation.

Currency translation reduced net revenue (beia) by €471 million (YTD: €1,097 million), mainly from the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, Mexican Peso, Brazilian Real, and Ethiopian Birr. Consolidation effects reduced net revenue (beia) by €132 million (YTD: €81 million), mainly from the disposal of Russia and Vrumona.

In HEINEKEN's business-to-business digital (eB2B) platforms, HEINEKEN captured €9.3 billion in gross merchandise value year to date, an organic increase of 26% versus last year. HEINEKEN is now connecting 683 thousand active customers in fragmented, traditional channels.

IFRS Measures € million Total growth BEIA Measures1 € million Organic

growth Revenue 9,072 -5.5% Revenue (beia) 9,234 3.5% Net revenue 7,557 -6.1% Net revenue (beia) 7,679 3.3%

Beer volume increased organically by 0.7% (YTD: up 1.6%), with growth in Europe and Africa & Middle East more than compensating for slight declines in the Americas and Asia Pacific. HEINEKEN is gaining or holding volume market share in more than half of its markets year to date.

Beer volume 3Q24 Organic

growth YTD 3Q24 Organic

growth (in mhl) 3Q23 YTD 3Q23 Heineken N.V. 63.2 61.9 0.7 % 183.3 180.1 1.6%

Premium beer volume increased by 4.5% led by Brazil, South Africa, and India. Heineken® continued its favourable momentum and grew volume 8.7% with double-digit growth in 30 markets. Heineken® 0.0 grew 3.4%, led by Brazil, USA, and Vietnam. Heineken® Silver grew in the high-twenties, with continued strong growth in China and Vietnam.

Heineken® volume 3Q24 Organic

growth YTD 3Q23 YTD 3Q24 Organic

growth (in mhl) 3Q23 Heineken N.V. 14.6 15.8 8.7 % 40.9 44.5 9.0%





Business Outlook

HEINEKEN confirms and reiterates the key financial indicators of its 2024 guidance, including the full year expectations of 4% to 8% operating profit (beia) organic growth. As communicated at the first half year results, HEINEKEN is materially stepping up investments in its brands focused on its greatest opportunities for long-term sustainable growth.

Translational Currency Calculated Impact

Based on the impact to date, and applying spot rates of 21 October 2024 to the 2023 financial results as a baseline for the remainder of the year, the calculated negative translational impact for the full year would be approximately €1,570 million in net revenue (beia), €220 million at consolidated operating profit (beia), and €50 million at net profit (beia).

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

These tables contain a reconciliation between IFRS reported and certain Non-GAAP measures1 3Q22 Reported Total growth % Eia2 Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact2 Organic growth Organic growth % Revenue 9,414 27.5% — 9,414 605 137 1,290 17.5% Excise tax expense -1,627 -20.2% — -1,627 -75 -101 -96 -7.1% Net revenue 7,788 29.2% — 7,788 530 36 1,194 19.8% 3Q23 Reported Total growth % Eia2 Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact2 Organic growth Organic growth % Revenue 9,604 2.0% -37 9,567 -519 371 301 3.2% Excise tax expense -1,559 4.1% 7 -1,552 123 -95 47 2.9% Net revenue 8,044 3.3% -30 8,015 -397 276 347 4.5% 3Q24 Reported Total growth % Eia2 Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact2 Organic growth Organic growth % Revenue 9,072 -5.5% 162 9,234 -487 -182 337 3.5% Excise tax expense -1,515 2.8% -40 -1,554 16 50 -69 -4.4% Net revenue 7,557 -6.1% 122 7,679 -471 -132 268 3.3%





YTD 3Q22 Reported Total growth % Eia2 Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact2 Organic growth Organic growth % Revenue 25,816 33.4% — 25,816 1,299 1,196 3,967 20.5% Excise tax expense -4,543 -37.1% — -4,543 -132 -706 -352 -10.5% Net revenue 21,273 32.6% — 21,273 1,168 490 3,615 22.6% YTD 3Q23 Reported Total growth % Eia2 Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact2 Organic growth Organic growth % Revenue 27,040 4.7% -51 26,989 -707 675 1,206 4.7% Excise tax expense -4,471 1.6% 10 -4,461 220 -168 30 0.7% Net revenue 22,569 6.1% -41 22,529 -488 507 1,236 5.8% YTD 3Q24 Reported Total growth % Eia2 Beia Currency translation Consolidation impact2 Organic growth Organic growth % Revenue 26,895 -0.5% 151 27,046 -1,159 -149 1,364 5.1% Excise tax expense -4,514 -1.0% -38 -4,552 62 68 -221 -5.0% Net revenue 22,381 -0.8% 113 22,493 -1,097 -81 1,143 5.1%

1. Due to rounding, this table will not always cast

2. HEINEKEN applies hyperinflation accounting in Ethiopia and Haiti. Fixed assets are revalued for the Inflation from the time of acquisition to date. The prior year impact from depreciation resulting from the revaluation of previous years is recorded as a change in consolidation and is excluded from the organic growth calculation. At the same time, all metrics in the income statement are restated to reflect the inflation level as per the reporting date. These impacts are recorded as exceptional items.

Enquiries





GLOSSARY

®

All brand names mentioned in this report, including those brand names not marked by an ®, represent registered trademarks and are legally protected.

Beia

Before exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets. Whenever used in this report, the term "beia” refers to performance measures before exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets. Next to the reported figures, management evaluates the performance of the business on a beia basis across several performance measures as it considers this enhances their understanding of the underlying performance. Managerial incentives are set mostly on beia performance measures and the dividend is set relative to the net profit (beia).

Consolidation changes

Changes as a result of acquisitions, disposals, internal transfer of businesses or other reclassifications.

Depletions

Sales by third-party distributors to the retail trade.

Eia

Exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Exceptional items

Items of income and expense of such size, nature or incidence, that in the view of management their disclosure is relevant to explain the performance of HEINEKEN for the period.

Gross merchandise value

Value of all products sold via our eB2B platforms. This includes our own and third party products, including all duties and taxes. As part of its objective to become the best connected brewer, management has set as a key priority to scale up its eB2B platforms to better serve customers and improve sales force productivity. External stakeholders can assess the progress relative to this ambition and to the scale of other eB2B platforms.

HEINEKEN

Heineken Holding N.V., Heineken N.V., its subsidiaries and interests in joint ventures and associates.

Net revenue

Revenue as defined in IFRS 15 (after discounts) minus the excise tax expense for those countries where the excise is borne by HEINEKEN.

Net revenue per hectolitre

Net revenue divided by total consolidated volume, excluding inter-company transactions.

Organic growth

Growth excluding the effect of foreign currency translational effects, consolidation changes, exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets. Whenever used in this report, the term refers to the organic growth of the related performance measures. Management evaluates the organic performance of operating companies as it reflects their performance in local currency. External stakeholders can separately assess the performance in local currency, the translational effects into euros and the consolidation changes.

Organic growth %

Organic growth divided by the related prior year beia amount. Whenever used in this report, the term "organically” refers to the organic growth % of the related performance measures.

Organic volume growth

Growth in volume, excluding the effect of consolidation changes.

Price mix on a constant geographic basis

Refers to the different components that influence net revenue per hectolitre, namely the changes in the absolute price of each individual sku and their weight in the portfolio. The weight of the countries in the total revenue in the base year is kept constant. The metric allows management and external stakeholders a clearer understanding of the underlying development of price-mix, a lever of value creation, which can be affected at a segment-level when combining operations that have structurally different net revenue per hectolitre, due to differences in value chains, business models and economic conditions.

Region

A region is defined as HEINEKEN’s managerial classification of countries into geographical units.

Volume (all volume metrics exclude inter-company transactions)

Beer volume

Beer volume produced and sold by consolidated companies.

Brand specific volume (Heineken® volume, Amstel® volume, etc.)

Brand volume produced and sold by consolidated companies plus 100% of brand volume sold under licence agreements by joint ventures, associates and third parties.

Group beer volume

The sum of beer volume, licensed beer volume and attributable share of beer volume from joint ventures and associates.

Licensed volume

100% of volume from HEINEKEN's beer brands sold under licence agreements by joint ventures, associates and third parties.

Non-beer volume

Cider, soft drinks and other non-beer volume produced and sold by consolidated companies.

Premium beer

Beer sold at a price index equal or greater than 115 relative to the average market price of beer.

Third-party products volume

Volume of third-party products (beer and non-beer) resold by consolidated companies.

Total consolidated volume

The sum of beer volume, non-beer volume and third-party products volume.

1Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated. Please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms. Page 2 includes a reconciliation versus IFRS metrics. These non-GAAP measures are included in internal management reports that are reviewed by the Executive Board of Heineken N.V., as management believes that this measurement is the most relevant in evaluating the results and in performance management.

Attachment